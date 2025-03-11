Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan halts methyl bromide fumigation for rice exports to align with global standards

Policy shift, expected to benefit Pakistani rice exporters, will help lower export costs and improve competitiveness in international markets

By Monitoring Desk

The government has decided to immediately stop the use of methyl bromide for fumigating rice consignments, allowing importing countries to conduct fumigation in accordance with their own standards. 

This policy shift, expected to benefit Pakistani rice exporters, will help lower export costs and improve competitiveness in global markets.

Methyl bromide is a broad-spectrum fumigant used for soil-borne pests and post-harvest treatments. However, it has been classified as a major ozone-depleting substance, prompting its phase-out in several countries. 

The decision was made during a meeting at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, chaired by Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry. Representatives from provincial authorities, private companies, and multinational corporations attended the meeting, which focused on addressing interceptions of Pakistani rice exports to Europe.

The food ministry stated that eliminating fumigation costs would make Pakistani rice more affordable internationally. The meeting also reviewed longstanding demands of the Rice Exporters Association and discussed measures to ensure transparency and fair trade. Officials pledged strict scientific monitoring of import conditions, set to be enforced within the next two weeks.

The ministry also announced a crackdown on the spray mafia and corrupt practices in the agricultural trade, aiming to improve Pakistan’s global reputation as a reliable rice exporter.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural economy and expanding export potential by aligning with international safety and environmental standards.

Previous article
Intermarket Securities announces stock split to enhance market liquidity
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Supernet wins Rs800mn contract to provide connectivity solutions for major bank

Company to deploy optical fiber, wireless, and satellite-based last-mile connectivity solutions for seamless banking operations across 1,700 branches

Indonesia’s central bank uses Ramadan sermons to preach on inflation

Gold price in Pakistan for today, March 11, 2025

SBP approves Silk Bank’s merger with United Bank Limited

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.