Pakistan halts methyl bromide fumigation for rice exports to align with global standards

The government has decided to immediately stop the use of methyl bromide for fumigating rice consignments, allowing importing countries to conduct fumigation in accordance with their own standards.

This policy shift, expected to benefit Pakistani rice exporters, will help lower export costs and improve competitiveness in global markets.

Methyl bromide is a broad-spectrum fumigant used for soil-borne pests and post-harvest treatments. However, it has been classified as a major ozone-depleting substance, prompting its phase-out in several countries.

The decision was made during a meeting at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, chaired by Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry. Representatives from provincial authorities, private companies, and multinational corporations attended the meeting, which focused on addressing interceptions of Pakistani rice exports to Europe.

The food ministry stated that eliminating fumigation costs would make Pakistani rice more affordable internationally. The meeting also reviewed longstanding demands of the Rice Exporters Association and discussed measures to ensure transparency and fair trade. Officials pledged strict scientific monitoring of import conditions, set to be enforced within the next two weeks.

The ministry also announced a crackdown on the spray mafia and corrupt practices in the agricultural trade, aiming to improve Pakistan’s global reputation as a reliable rice exporter.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural economy and expanding export potential by aligning with international safety and environmental standards.