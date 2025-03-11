PBF raises alarm over financial losses due to plant protection restrictions at Pak-Iran border

ISLAMABAD: Maqbool Alam, Secretary General of the Pakistan Businessmen Forum (PBF), expressed serious concern on Monday over the significant financial losses suffered by Pakistani traders due to the stringent plant protection measures at the Gabd-Remdan Pak-Iran border.

In a media statement, Alam revealed that large quantities of watermelons, among other perishable goods, have been wasted, causing millions of rupees in losses.

“While plant protection measures are necessary, their current implementation has resulted in unnecessary hardship for our traders,” Alam said. “Significant volumes of watermelons, a key export, have been left to spoil at the border because of delays and restrictions, leading to catastrophic financial impacts on the business community.”

Alam emphasized the critical need for a more efficient and streamlined process for plant protection inspections to reduce delays and avoid further losses. He urged both Pakistani and Iranian plant protection departments to enhance their cooperation to facilitate smoother border crossings.

He also suggested increasing the resources and personnel dedicated to inspections at the Gabd-Remdan border to expedite the process.

Additionally, Alam called for the establishment of clear and transparent protocols for plant protection inspections to prevent confusion and delays. He stressed that the government must ensure traders are promptly informed about any changes in regulations and procedures, particularly to prioritize perishable goods inspections to reduce spoilage.

“The Pakistan Businessmen Forum urges the government to take immediate action to address these challenges and provide relief to the affected traders,” Alam concluded.