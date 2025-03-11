President Zardari urges pay, pension hike, tax relief for salaried class in next budget

President Asif Ali Zardari urged the federal government to increase salaries and pensions in the upcoming budget while reducing income taxes on the salaried class. He also emphasised job creation instead of downsizing as a means to address economic hardships faced by the public.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament on Monday to mark the start of the new parliamentary year, Zardari highlighted the financial strain on workers and salaried individuals, citing inflation, rising costs of essential goods, and surging energy prices. He stressed that the government must provide real relief in the next budget by raising wages, cutting taxes, and lowering energy costs to ease the burden on citizens.

He cautioned against job cuts, advocating instead for policies that create employment and make productive use of skilled manpower. Zardari, who has now become the first civilian president to address Parliament for the eighth time, also called for inclusive and uniform development to ensure that no province, district, or village is left behind.

He emphasized the urgent need for investment in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities in underdeveloped regions to address longstanding grievances and reduce disparities.