PTCL appoints new chairman, announces management reshuffle

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced a major leadership change, appointing Zarrar Hasham Khan as the new chairman, replacing Azfar Manzoor, effective March 10, 2025.

The change was communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in an official notification issued on Tuesday.

Alongside this, PTCL confirmed the resignation of Azfar Manzoor from the board, along with Director Dr. Mohamed Karim Bennis. Their departure marks a shift in the company’s management structure as part of broader corporate adjustments.