Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cabinet body directs fast-tracking of Roosevelt Hotel privatisation

Ishaq Dar urges efficiency in divestment of PIA-owned New York property

By News Desk

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has directed authorities to accelerate the privatisation process for the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, a property owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The decision was made during a CCoP meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, to review the progress of ongoing privatisation initiatives.

The meeting, attended by ministers for Finance, Power, and Petroleum, along with senior officials from relevant ministries and departments, focused primarily on determining the most viable path forward for Roosevelt Hotel’s divestment.

During the discussions, DPM Dar emphasised the need to expedite the process, urging the Privatisation Commission (PC) to ensure efficiency in state asset sales. 

The committee reiterated the government’s commitment to streamlining privatisation efforts to boost economic viability and attract investment.

Previous article
PM forms inter-ministerial committee to review sugar import, re-export policy
Next article
Sindh leads in cotton yield as Punjab’s production falls 36%
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Exports

NLC launches Pakistan’s first containerised shipping service for Gulf states 

Two vessels to operate on a 10-day cycle, offering a direct shipping route between Karachi, Jebel Ali (Dubai), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia); payments to be processed in Pakistani rupees.

Audit reveals $3mn ADB flood relief grant diverted to aid quake victims in Turkiye and Syria

Cabinet defers approval of SBP Amendment Bill amid dual citizenship debate

Pakistan looks to unlock mineral wealth with Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.