Cabinet body directs fast-tracking of Roosevelt Hotel privatisation

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has directed authorities to accelerate the privatisation process for the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, a property owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The decision was made during a CCoP meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, to review the progress of ongoing privatisation initiatives.

The meeting, attended by ministers for Finance, Power, and Petroleum, along with senior officials from relevant ministries and departments, focused primarily on determining the most viable path forward for Roosevelt Hotel’s divestment.

During the discussions, DPM Dar emphasised the need to expedite the process, urging the Privatisation Commission (PC) to ensure efficiency in state asset sales.

The committee reiterated the government’s commitment to streamlining privatisation efforts to boost economic viability and attract investment.