Excise Dept takes over professional, luxury tax collection in Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantts

The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department has assumed full control over the collection of professional and luxury taxes in cantonment areas, issuing notices to 10,000 shopkeepers in Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantt to pay professional tax and to 312 property owners for luxury tax.

According to reports, the shift in tax collection follows a Supreme Court directive transferring the system from Cantonment Boards to the Excise Department.

Shopkeepers in commercial markets and business centers have been instructed to pay professional tax ranging from Rs2,000 to Rs10,000, while owners of two-kanal houses must pay Rs200,000. Those with larger properties will be charged Rs300,000 in luxury tax. All payments must be cleared before Eidul Fitr, with a deadline of 10 to 15 days from the notice issuance.

Previously, these taxes were collected by Cantonment Boards, but the Supreme Court ruling halted their role, assigning the responsibility to the Excise Department. Following this, the department has expanded tax collection efforts to all eight cantonment areas under Rawalpindi Division, including Wah, Taxila, Kamra, Murree, Jhelum, and Mangla.

Officials estimate that this move will generate millions in additional revenue. To streamline the process, a dedicated counter has been set up, and tax collection operations have been intensified.

After Eid, the department plans to launch a large-scale enforcement drive, which will include arrests and sealing of properties for non-compliance.