Four power company employees jailed, fined over buffalo electrocution from fallen power line

Consumer court hands one-year jail term, Rs200,000 fine to each officer

By News Desk

A consumer court has sentenced four officials of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to one year in prison and imposed a fine of Rs200,000 each after three buffaloes were electrocuted due to fallen power lines.

Consumer Court Judge Humaira Shaukat convicted former Executive Engineer (XEN) Imran Awan, Sub-Divisional Officer One Juman Jamari, and Line Superintendents Imdad Memon and Akhtar Memon for negligence leading to the incident.

The case stemmed from a 2023 incident when high-tension electricity wires snapped and fell on College Road, an area under HESCO Sub-Division One, causing the death of three buffaloes. 

The owner, Anwar Rind, filed a complaint at the city police station, leading to legal action against the HESCO officials.

The ruling marks a significant legal precedent, holding power utility officers accountable for infrastructure failures that result in public or financial losses.

