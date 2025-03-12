Motorcycle, three-wheeler sales rise 30% in first eight months of FY25

Motorcycle and three-wheeler sales in Pakistan increased by 30% during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

From July to February FY25, a total of 962,315 units were sold, up from 740,210 units in the same period of FY24.

Among motorcycles, Honda sales rose by 25.88%, reaching 811,395 units from 644,544 units last year. Suzuki motorcycles saw a 57.7% increase, rising from 10,316 units to 16,269 units.

United Auto motorcycles recorded a 69.98% growth, with sales climbing from 54,305 units to 92,307 units, while Road Prince motorcycle sales rose 13.44% to 12,022 units from 10,597 units.

However, Yamaha sales declined by 31.25%, dropping from 5,218 units to 3,587 units.

In the three-wheeler segment, Road Prince sales increased by 43%, reaching 1,174 units from 821 units.

Qingqi three-wheeler sales surged 93.1%, rising from 3,727 units to 7,198 units. Sazgar recorded the highest growth in the category, with a 102.25% increase, selling 17,558 units compared to 8,681 units last year.

Meanwhile, United Auto three-wheeler sales dropped by 60.6%, falling from 1,805 units to 711 units.