NLC launches Pakistan’s first containerised shipping service for Gulf states 

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has launched Pakistan’s first containerised flag carrier shipping service for trade with Gulf countries, marking a significant step in the country’s maritime trade sector.

The initiative aims to enhance regional trade and support Pakistani exporters and importers by providing a direct shipping route between Karachi, Jebel Ali (Dubai), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia).

The service will begin with two cargo vessels, each with a capacity of 1,120 TEUs, operating on a 10-day round-trip schedule to ensure uninterrupted cargo movement. This marks the first time a Pakistani entity has launched such a service for direct trade with the Gulf region.

The inauguration ceremony at Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited was attended by senior NLC officials, shipping industry representatives, and members of the business community.

A key feature of this service is the slot payment collection in Pakistani rupees, which is expected to ease financial transactions for exporters and importers by reducing dependence on foreign currency payments.

Sources indicate that this initiative aligns with the government’s policy to strengthen trade ties with Gulf nations, offering businesses in Pakistan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia greater opportunities to expand their reach and access new markets.

The shipping service is part of broader efforts to improve trade logistics, reduce costs, and boost efficiency in maritime trade, positioning Pakistan as a stronger regional player in the logistics sector.