Pakistan Railways temporarily suspends trains to Balochistan after Jaffar Express attack

Passenger and freight train services will remain suspended until security and law enforcement agencies clear the affected areas 

By News Desk

Pakistan Railways (PR) has temporarily suspended all train operations between Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan following a terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

PR Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch stated that passenger and freight train services will remain suspended until security and law enforcement agencies clear the affected areas and confirm the restoration of law and order in Balochistan. He added that PR is in direct contact with security officials, though details of the ongoing situation could not be disclosed.

In response to requests from authorities, Pakistan Railways arranged a special train to transport security personnel from Sibi to the site of the attack.

Meanwhile, the downward Jaffar Express, which departed from Lahore at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, will terminate at Sukkur/Rohri instead of continuing to Quetta due to security concerns.

Furthermore, two trains, the Shah Hussain Express and Pak Business Train, were canceled due to low reservations. Passengers with confirmed bookings were accommodated on the Karakoram Express and Karachi Express.

Railway officials said they await further instructions from security agencies before deciding on resuming operations in the affected regions.

News Desk
News Desk

