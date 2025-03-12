Sindh leads in cotton yield as Punjab’s production falls 36%

Sindh has outperformed Punjab in per-acre cotton yield during the 2024 season, while Punjab has experienced a sharp decline in overall production, according to Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) data. The total cotton arrivals at ginning factories stood at 5.52 million bales, marking a 34.17% decline from 8.39 million bales recorded the previous year.

Punjab’s cotton production dropped to 2.71 million bales, a 36.49% decline from the 4.27 million bales produced last year. In contrast, Sindh recorded 2.8 million bales, down 31.77% from 4.11 million bales in 2023, but maintained a higher per-acre yield.

In terms of per-acre yield, Punjab produced 0.85 bales per acre, while Sindh recorded 1.81 bales per acre. Seed cotton (phutti) yields averaged 11 maunds per acre in Punjab, whereas Sindh achieved 21 maunds per acre, reflecting a significant disparity despite Punjab cultivating a larger area.

Sindh’s top cotton-producing districts, including Sanghar, Sukkur, and Ghotki, saw notable productivity, with Sanghar alone contributing 1.25 million bales. Meanwhile, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan remained Punjab’s leading cotton-producing districts, though their overall output lagged behind Sindh.

A major factor behind Sindh’s superior performance is its early sowing advantage, with planting beginning a month earlier than in Punjab. This allows crops to benefit from optimal weather conditions.

Additionally, Punjab farmers are increasingly shifting to wheat, maize, and rice, which offer better profitability and lower risks. Pest infestations, particularly whitefly and pink bollworm, have further aggravated the situation. Ineffective pesticide management and excessive spraying have resulted in increased pest resistance, exacerbating production losses.

While speaking to a local newspaper, Sajid Mahmood, Head of Technology Transfer at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) in Multan, identified multiple challenges behind Punjab’s production decline, including climate change, water shortages, substandard seed quality, and rising input costs.

He noted that extreme temperatures in South Punjab—reaching 35-36°C at night during June and July—have hindered boll formation, impacting yield. Sindh’s relatively moderate climate has been more favorable for cotton cultivation, contributing to higher per-acre output.

Concerned over Punjab’s declining cotton production, Sajid Mahmood stressed the need for strategic interventions to reverse the trend. Looking ahead to the 2025 cotton season, Mahmood expressed confidence that Punjab would meet its target of 1 million acres for early-sown cotton.

He welcomed the Cotton Revival Committee, established by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing optimism that it would help restore national cotton production, strengthening Pakistan’s textile sector and economic stability.