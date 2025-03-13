Circular debt falls by Rs9bn in six months, National Assembly informed

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) informed the National Assembly that Pakistan’s circular debt declined by Rs9 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The total circular debt stood at Rs2,393 billion at the end of June 2024, which reduced to Rs2,384 billion by December 2024.

In a written response to a question from Rai Hasan Nawaz Khan, the ministry stated that circular debt had not increased this financial year. The government’s measures to improve the energy sector have contributed to this reduction.

The House was also informed that 27 brands of bottled drinking water have been declared unsafe for consumption, while 194 brands have been approved as safe. The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) revoked the licenses of two bottled water brands, issued notices to six manufacturers for illegal production, and seized their stocks. Some unregistered units producing bottled water remain untraceable, authorities noted.