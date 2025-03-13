ECC approves limited export of potassium sulphate fertilizer from Gwadar Free Zone

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the limited export of potassium sulphate fertilizer from the Gwadar North Free Zone, granting M/s Agven Private Limited the ability to export up to 10,000 tons annually. This decision, made during the ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, aims to foster the development of the Gwadar Free Zone while maintaining regulatory control.

Under the decision, Agven Private Limited is authorized to export up to 10,000 tons or 50% of its actual production, whichever is lower, until December 31, 2025. The move includes measures to ensure oversight, including biannual shipment limits and data monitoring mechanisms, to support the sustainable development of the region.