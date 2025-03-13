Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ECC approves limited export of potassium sulphate fertilizer from Gwadar Free Zone

M/s Agven Private Limited granted permission to export up to 10,000 tons annually

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the limited export of potassium sulphate fertilizer from the Gwadar North Free Zone, granting M/s Agven Private Limited the ability to export up to 10,000 tons annually. This decision, made during the ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, aims to foster the development of the Gwadar Free Zone while maintaining regulatory control.

Under the decision, Agven Private Limited is authorized to export up to 10,000 tons or 50% of its actual production, whichever is lower, until December 31, 2025. The move includes measures to ensure oversight, including biannual shipment limits and data monitoring mechanisms, to support the sustainable development of the region.

Previous article
Cement prices in Pakistan’s north region set to rise starting March 14, 2025
Next article
Tesla working with Baidu to improve assisted driving system in China, sources say
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.