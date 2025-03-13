Ogra raises RLNG prices for March; SNGPL at $12.94 per mmBtu, SSGCL at $12.72

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has revised regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) prices for March 2025, implementing a slight increase for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

According to the notification, the RLNG price for SNGPL has been increased by 0.37 per cent, setting the new rate at $12.94 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from $12.90 in February. Meanwhile, SSGCL consumers will see a 0.42 per cent rise, bringing the price to $12.72 per mmBtu from $12.67 last month.

The increase is attributed to minor adjustments in import incidentals, reflecting changes in international LNG procurement costs. The notification detailed that the price for SNGPL has risen by $0.047 per mmBtu, while SSGCL’s rate has increased by $0.052 per mmBtu.

These revised rates will remain in effect throughout March and will impact key sectors, including industries, power generation, and CNG stations, which rely on imported LNG. The adjustments are part of Ogra’s monthly pricing review to align domestic LNG prices with fluctuations in global markets.