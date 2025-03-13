Sign inSubscribe
Senate panel questions NHA over toll collection on incomplete road

Committee directs third-party evaluation, discusses road expansion, foreign worker security, and postal service inefficiencies

By Monitoring Desk

The Senate Standing Committee on Communications raised concerns over the National Highway Authority (NHA) collecting toll tax on an incomplete 17-kilometer road from Rajarasti to Umerkot.

During a meeting chaired by Senator Pervaiz Rashid at Parliament House, Senator Pojoo Bheel emphasized the premature toll collection and substandard construction materials used in the project.

He also pointed out that despite receiving payments, the NHA had failed to construct new bridges for villages, instead relying on older structures.

NHA Chairman informed the committee that the 154-km road project began in 2011, with 100 km completed so far. He confirmed that toll collection started on January 23, 2025, but was suspended on January 30, 2025, following a notice. The road width has been expanded from 5 meters to 7.3 meters, with an additional 2-meter shoulder, and the remaining work is expected to be completed on time with quality assurance.

The committee directed NHA to conduct a third-party evaluation of the project and send a team from Islamabad to inspect the ongoing work. 

The meeting also addressed security concerns for foreign companies working in Pakistan. The NHA chairman stated that a Chinese company is operating in Shikarpur and is receiving enhanced security. He acknowledged ongoing security challenges in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly near the Afghan border.

Senator Saifullah Abro highlighted road congestion issues in Sehwan Sharif and recommended the expansion of a narrow 1.5-km stretch. The committee endorsed his proposal, and the Ministry of Communications committed to initiating the expansion.

