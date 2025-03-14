Sign inSubscribe
FBR introduces new guidelines for production monitoring at factories

Manufacturers now required to monitor production via video surveillance before goods can leave premises, as per new Sales Tax Rules.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued new directives to manufacturers, requiring that goods be monitored via video surveillance during production before they can be removed from business premises.

In an amendment to the Sales Tax Rules, the FBR released S.R.O. 364 (I) 2025 on Friday. Under the new rules, manufacturers of specified goods must ensure that production undergoes a monitoring process using video surveillance, which will be mandatory before goods are allowed to leave the premises.

The updated guidelines mandate that the production of specified goods in Pakistan be monitored using video surveillance systems, video analytics solutions, and digital technologies such as the Digital Eye. These systems must be installed on production lines and approved by the FBR for real-time monitoring, capturing the production process, and collecting data on production activities through object detection and counting.

The new system will transmit real-time data to the Central Control Unit at the FBR, enabling the storage and archiving of production data, detection of unexpected stops, and conducting quantitative production analysis. Additionally, the system will facilitate the use of data analytics for enforcement of legal actions when necessary.

