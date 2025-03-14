Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF satisfied with Pakistan’s economic measures, No mini-budget before June

Talks conclude as Pakistan seeks IMF nod for next $1bn tranche

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan will not introduce a mini-budget before June as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed satisfaction with the country’s economic measures, Express News reported on Friday. The final round of policy-level talks between Pakistan and the IMF is set to conclude today.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to meet the IMF delegation today, followed by an iftar dinner in their honor. The global lender will then prepare an assessment report for its Executive Board, which will decide on releasing the next $1 billion tranche for Pakistan.

Key agenda items in the final discussions include Pakistan’s budgetary targets, fiscal performance, and tax collection shortfalls. While the IMF has acknowledged progress, it has urged Pakistan to remove tax exemptions on solar panels and electric vehicles, arguing that these primarily benefit wealthier segments. The lender has also pressed for stricter fiscal discipline and the elimination of tax breaks on EV parts.

Separately, Pakistan has requested the IMF to allow tax cuts in line with regional countries to curb capital flight, though the lender remains concerned over revenue collection from retailers and real estate. The IMF has also warned against pursuing rapid economic growth, cautioning that it could strain fiscal and external balances.

Previous article
KSE-100 gains 442 points due to IMF optimism
Next article
Tesla warns it could face retaliatory tariffs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital finance

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) has been launched officially, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to regulate and integrate blockchain technology...

Tesla warns it could face retaliatory tariffs

KSE-100 gains 442 points due to IMF optimism

Govt approves Rs14bn for solar-powered tubewells in Balochistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.