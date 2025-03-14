Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s short-term inflation hits record low

Sensitive Price Index (SPI) shows significant year-on-year decline for the week ending March 13, 2025, driven by lower food and energy costs.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s short-term inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), saw a notable decrease of 1.97% on a year-on-year basis for the week ending March 13, 2025, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

This represents the lowest inflation rate recorded since the available data was first compiled, as reported by brokerage firm Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

The decline in the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by significant drops in the prices of key items, including Onions (-72.32%), Tomatoes (-51.96%), Wheat Flour (-36.20%), Chilies Powder (-20.00%), and various energy costs such as Electricity Charges for the first quarter (-18.92%). Other notable decreases included Tea Lipton (-15.89%), Pulse Mash (-14.98%), Pulse Masoor (-12.38%), Diesel (-9.91%), Petrol (-8.55%), and LPG (-5.35%).

However, on a week-on-week basis, SPI-based inflation rose by 0.22%, due to increases in the prices of certain items such as Tomatoes (+36.43%), Chicken (+6.40%), Bananas (+6.05%), Sugar (+5.69%), and LPG (+1.44%). Other items that saw price hikes included Georgette & Gur (+1.32%), Bread (+1.13%), Beef (+0.57%), Pulse Moong (+0.28%), and Cigarettes (+0.27%).

Of the 51 items tracked during the week, 12 (23.53%) saw price increases, 15 (29.41%) saw price reductions, and 24 (47.06%) remained stable.

Previous article
SECP issues to introduce an alternate dispute resolution mechanism
Next article
FBR introduces new guidelines for production monitoring at factories
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.