Digital Nation Pakistan Bill: A Trap or Transformation?

On December 16, 2024, the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill was introduced by State Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shiza Fatima Khawaja. This bill promises to digitize governance and build a digital economy, but is it truly a step forward or a tool for greater control?

With slow internet speeds, censorship, VPN restrictions, and weak data protection laws, can Pakistan handle this transformation? Will it protect citizens’ rights, or expose them to surveillance and cybersecurity risks?

Join us on Profit Explains as we break down the bill’s real impact and what it means for privacy, digital rights, and Pakistan’s tech future.