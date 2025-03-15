Sign inSubscribe
Videos

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill: A Trap or Transformation?

By Profit Urdu

On December 16, 2024, the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill was introduced by State Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shiza Fatima Khawaja. This bill promises to digitize governance and build a digital economy, but is it truly a step forward or a tool for greater control?

With slow internet speeds, censorship, VPN restrictions, and weak data protection laws, can Pakistan handle this transformation? Will it protect citizens’ rights, or expose them to surveillance and cybersecurity risks?

Join us on Profit Explains as we break down the bill’s real impact and what it means for privacy, digital rights, and Pakistan’s tech future.

Previous article
Pakistan fails to secure IMF staff-level agreement; more reforms needed
Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.