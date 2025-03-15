Pakistan limits methyl bromide use, bans 12 hazardous pesticides

Pakistan has decided to restrict the use of Methyl Bromide (MB) for fumigation of imported commodities such as lentils, canola, soybeans, betel nuts, and cotton, following concerns over its environmental and health risks. The decision was made in a high-level meeting chaired by Food Security Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, which also approved a complete ban on 12 highly toxic pesticides that have long been used despite their known dangers to human health and ecosystems.

MB is a highly toxic, colorless, and odorless gas widely used as a fumigant to control pests in agriculture and shipping. However, its increasing usage in Pakistan’s import sector has raised alarms among health experts and environmental regulators. The government’s decision aligns with the Montreal Protocol, an international agreement that limits MB usage to quarantine and pre-shipment purposes where no viable alternatives exist. Officials noted that Pakistan’s reliance on MB has surged in recent years, making regulatory intervention necessary.

In addition to MB restrictions, the government has moved to completely ban 12 hazardous pesticides that have been widely used in major crops such as wheat, cotton, rice, and vegetables. These chemicals have been linked to severe environmental degradation, water contamination, and health issues among farmers and consumers. The decision follows growing international pressure to phase out such chemicals and shift toward safer, more sustainable agricultural practices.

The meeting also decided that phyto-sanitary treatments should be conducted in exporting countries to minimize MB use in Pakistan. Officials emphasized that double fumigation practices will be discouraged, reducing costs for importers while limiting unnecessary exposure to harmful chemicals. With these measures, Pakistan aims to modernize its agricultural safety standards, ensuring better public health protection, environmental sustainability, and compliance with international trade regulations.