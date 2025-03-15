Trump administration weighs travel bans on dozens of countries

The Trump administration in Washington is considering imposing sweeping travel restrictions on citizens of dozens of countries as part of a new ban. According to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo seen by Reuters, Pakistan has been placed in a group that may face a partial suspension of visa issuance if its government does not take steps to address deficiencies within 60 days.

The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three groups. The first group, consisting of 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea, would face a full suspension of visa issuance. The second group includes Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan, which would face partial suspensions affecting tourist, student, and immigrant visas, with some exceptions. The third group, which includes 26 countries such as Belarus, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan, would be considered for a partial suspension if their governments fail to address deficiencies within the 60-day period, according to the memo.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, cautioned that the list could change and that it has not yet been approved by the administration, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The New York Times was the first to report on the list of affected countries.

The proposed restrictions are reminiscent of President Trump’s first-term travel ban, which targeted seven majority-Muslim nations. That policy underwent several revisions before being upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018. On January 20, Trump issued an executive order requiring intensified security vetting for foreign nationals seeking entry into the United States to detect potential national security threats. This order directed several cabinet members to submit a list by March 21 identifying countries where travel should be partly or fully suspended due to inadequate vetting and screening measures. The directive is part of Trump’s broader immigration crackdown, which he outlined in an October 2023 speech, where he pledged to restrict travel from the Gaza Strip, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and other regions deemed security threats. The State Department has not yet responded to a request for comment from Reuters.