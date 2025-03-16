SNGPL intensifies gas theft crackdown: 254 illegal connections severed, Rs 2.65 million fines imposed

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has ramped up its efforts to combat gas theft by disconnecting 254 illegal connections across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. The company has also imposed a total fine of Rs 2.65 million on the violators.

In Lahore, the regional team severed 81 illegal connections, imposing fines totaling Rs 0.81 million. Faisalabad saw 29 illegal connections cut off, with penalties of Rs 0.26 million, while Sheikhupura witnessed 7 disconnections with a fine of Rs 0.31 million.

The Multan team disconnected 45 connections due to theft, while an additional 24 were severed for the illegal use of compressors. In Bahawalpur, 9 connections were disconnected for unauthorized gas use, and 53 were cut off for illegal compressor installations.

Gujranwala’s team removed 1 illegal connection and levied a Rs 0.25 million fine on the offenders. Meanwhile, in Sahiwal, 5 connections were terminated, with fines amounting to Rs 1.03 million.

SNGPL continues to enforce strict measures to curb gas pilferage across the country.