PEL begins transformer exports to the USA

First consignment of transformers shipped from Pakistan on March 13, 2025

By News Desk

Pak Elektron Limited (PEL) has officially started exporting transformers to the United States, marking a significant achievement for the company. The announcement was made in a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The company said that its first consignment of transformers has sailed from Pakistan on March 13th, 2025. This marks a significant milestone in PEL’s business expansion strategy and reflects their commitment to exploring new international markets. 

“We remain dedicated to enhancing our global footprint and delivering high-quality products to our customers worldwide,” Pak Elektron said in its notice.  

Following the announcement, PEL’s stock saw a surge of 6.73%, rising Rs2.87 to reach Rs45.49 as of 11:24 AM on March 17, 2025. This increase reflects investor optimism regarding PEL’s entry into the US market, signaling potential growth opportunities and an expansion in the company’s global footprint.

Pak Elektron Limited, incorporated on March 3, 1956, mainly manufactures and sells electrical capital products and domestic appliances. The company is organized in two divisions – Power and Appliances.

