RDA inflows reach $9.77bn by February 2025, with $1.72bn repatriated

Total net investments through RDA stand at $1.38bn since 2020; local utilization surpasses $6.18bn

By News Desk

Roshan Digital Account (RDA) inflows reached $9.77 billion as of February 2025, with $1.72 billion repatriated by account holders and $6.18 billion utilised within the country, according to data released by Arif Habib Limited. 

The net repatriable liability stood at $1.86 billion, indicating the funds still eligible for withdrawal by overseas Pakistanis.

Since its launch in September 2020, total net investments through RDA have amounted to $1.38 billion, with a significant share allocated to Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs). Investments in conventional NPCs totaled $459 million, while Islamic NPCs attracted $860 million. Additionally, Roshan Equity Investments stood at $59 million. 

Other liabilities were reported at $37 million, and account balances were recorded at $450 million.

