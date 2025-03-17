Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2025: Full list of winners and prize breakdown

FAISALABAD: The National Savings Centre announced the results of the Rs200 prize bond draw, which took place in Faisalabad on March 17, 2025.

Prize bonds, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), continue to be a popular investment option in the country. With denominations starting at Rs100, these bonds offer individuals the chance to win cash prizes in periodic draws.

Bonds can be purchased and redeemed at designated commercial banks, SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) offices, and National Savings Centres, upon submitting an application form and a valid CNIC copy.

Winners and Prizes:

Prize (Rs200 Bond)

The first prize of Rs750,000 was awarded to bond number 597355.

Second Prize (Rs200 Bond)

Four lucky individuals each won Rs250,000. The winning bond numbers are:

174102, 433277, 678705, 692458, and 839404.

Third Prize (Rs200 Bond)

A total of 1,696 bondholders will each receive Rs1,250 as part of the third prize. A complete list of third-prize winners will be made available soon by the National Savings Centre.

Earlier in the month, the National Savings Centre in Quetta held the Rs40,000 premium prize bond draw, where bond number 302855 took home the grand prize, while second prizes went to bond numbers 018062, 171277, and 553311.