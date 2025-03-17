Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

The Telegraph apologizes to Zia Chishti, settles defamation case

News outlet retracts allegations of abuse, agrees to pay damages after a High Court ruling and public apology

By Monitoring Desk

In a significant development in the ongoing legal battle between Zia Chishti, the founder and former CEO of Afiniti, and The Telegraph, the British newspaper issued a public apology on March 17, 2025, following a High Court ruling on a defamation case.

The case stemmed from a series of articles published by The Telegraph between November 2021 and February 2023, which reported on allegations made by former Afiniti employee Tatiana Spottiswoode to the United States Congress. In those reports, Spottiswoode accused Chishti of inappropriate conduct dating back to the early 2000s. Chishti has vehemently denied the accusations, which the court ultimately determined to be unsubstantiated.

The key allegation, according to the High Court, implied that Chishti had groomed Spottiswoode during her adolescence, eventually leading to a brief and abusive sexual relationship as adults. This accusation was central to Chishti’s libel claim against the newspaper. After careful examination, the court ruled that these claims were defamatory and harmful to Chishti’s reputation.

In a formal statement issued in open court, The Telegraph acknowledged its error, retracting the claims and apologizing for the harm caused to both Chishti and his family. Furthermore, the newspaper agreed to pay a significant sum in damages and contribute towards Chishti’s legal costs. This marks the end of the litigation between Chishti and The Telegraph, bringing closure to a highly publicized legal dispute.

The apology comes after a protracted legal process in which Chishti sought to refute the damaging allegations, including an attempt to present his side to the United States Congress, which was not granted. The settlement provides a public reversal of the previous reporting, allowing Chishti to reclaim his reputation after months of negative media coverage.

As part of the resolution, The Telegraph emphasized that it had acted in good faith at the time of publication, though it acknowledged that the story was not in the public interest as originally claimed. The case serves as a reminder of the potential impact of media coverage on individuals’ lives, particularly when such allegations are unproven and lead to reputational harm.

Chishti’s legal team expressed satisfaction with the outcome, underscoring the importance of defending one’s reputation against defamatory claims. This apology and settlement represent a rare instance of a high-profile media organization fully retracting allegations and compensating the individual involved.

Previous article
Ministry of Finance denies reports on FinMin’s statement about salary and pension revisions
Next article
Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2025: Full list of winners and prize breakdown
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Fed officials prepare to lay down marker on impact of Trump...

WASHINGTON: New economic projections from Federal Reserve officials this week will provide the most tangible evidence yet of how U.S. central bankers view the...

BMW to integrate Huawei smart-connect system into its China-made cars in 2026

FinMin reviews NHP Policy 2025-26

Industrial production falls by 1.78% in 7 months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.