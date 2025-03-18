CCP resolves 73 cases, imposes Rs275 million in penalties last year

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has made notable progress in tackling anti-competitive practices, resolving 73 cases and imposing Rs275 million in fines on businesses involved in cartelisation, collusion, and deceptive marketing during the last year.

These actions, taken across sectors like pharmaceuticals, FMCG, dairy, and paint manufacturing, reflect the CCP’s commitment to ensuring market transparency and holding companies accountable.

Over the past year, the CCP has not only achieved success in the courts but also implemented strategic reforms, including the establishment of a more efficient legal team. This restructuring has reduced the Commission’s reliance on external counsel, resulting in faster and more cost-effective proceedings.

The CCP also recovered over Rs100 million in penalties through legal action, marking its highest-ever recovery since its inception.

Among the most notable cases were those targeting the wheat flour cartel, energy sector collusion, and price-fixing in the steel industry. Additionally, the CCP’s Market Intelligence Unit (MIU) identified over 125 instances of market manipulation through the use of advanced data analytics, helping the Commission detect anti-competitive activities early on.

The CCP’s efforts to strengthen competition laws also led to 32 show-cause notices in various sectors, including fertilizer, telecom, and real estate. The Commission’s whistleblower reward program has further supported its efforts by offering financial incentives for individuals who report market manipulation or price-fixing.

With the successful resolution of several high-profile cases, the CCP continues to uphold its mission of fostering fair competition, reducing corruption, and promoting consumer protection, ultimately contributing to a healthier economic environment in Pakistan.