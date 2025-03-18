Customs Directorate revises import values for 104 branded chocolates

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation in Karachi has updated the customs values for 104 types of branded chocolates imported from various origins.

According to news reports, the new valuation, issued under ruling number 1980 of 2025, will increase the values of these chocolates for the purpose of assessing duties and taxes at the time of import.

The updated values cover a wide range of popular chocolate brands, including Kit Kat, Mars, Bounty, Snickers, Cadbury, Galaxy, Lindt, and M&M, among others. According to the ruling, the values had not been revised since 2022.

The Customs authorities decided to initiate the revision after reviewing import data and analyzing current market trends, identifying discrepancies between the market prices and existing customs values.

The process to determine the new customs values began in January 2025, with a meeting held on January 16, where stakeholders were invited to present their views and submit relevant documents to support their positions.

During this process, data from the previous 90 days was analyzed, and market inquiries were conducted as per the requirements of the Customs Act 1969. This included visiting various markets to gather actual price data for the affected goods.

Following the evaluation, the customs values for these chocolates were adjusted, factoring in profit margins, to establish the new C&F (Cost and Freight) value. The updated values will now be applied when determining duties and taxes on these imported products.