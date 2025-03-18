Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Customs Directorate revises import values for 104 branded chocolates

New valuation ruling to impact duties and taxes on a range of imported chocolate brands

By Monitoring Desk

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation in Karachi has updated the customs values for 104 types of branded chocolates imported from various origins. 

According to news reports, the new valuation, issued under ruling number 1980 of 2025, will increase the values of these chocolates for the purpose of assessing duties and taxes at the time of import.

The updated values cover a wide range of popular chocolate brands, including Kit Kat, Mars, Bounty, Snickers, Cadbury, Galaxy, Lindt, and M&M, among others. According to the ruling, the values had not been revised since 2022. 

The Customs authorities decided to initiate the revision after reviewing import data and analyzing current market trends, identifying discrepancies between the market prices and existing customs values.

The process to determine the new customs values began in January 2025, with a meeting held on January 16, where stakeholders were invited to present their views and submit relevant documents to support their positions. 

During this process, data from the previous 90 days was analyzed, and market inquiries were conducted as per the requirements of the Customs Act 1969. This included visiting various markets to gather actual price data for the affected goods.

Following the evaluation, the customs values for these chocolates were adjusted, factoring in profit margins, to establish the new C&F (Cost and Freight) value. The updated values will now be applied when determining duties and taxes on these imported products.

Previous article
Port Qasim Power Plant warns of suspension due to delayed payments of Rs93.5 billion
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

Seven Independent Power Producers seek tariff cuts under new agreements

Nepra accepts joint tariff reduction application from Nishat Chunian Power, Nishat Power Limited, Narowal Energy, Liberty Power Tech, Engro Powergen Qadirpur, Saphire Electric Power, and Saif Power 

Pakistan’s exports rise 8.42% to $22.07bn in eight months

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2025: Full list of winners and prize breakdown

The Telegraph apologizes to Zia Chishti, settles defamation case

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.