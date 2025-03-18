Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance minister defends McKinsey’s selection for FBR digitalisation project

Selection of McKinsey for FBR’s transformation was carried out through a fair and independent process, Aurangzeb assures the National Assembly 

By APP

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday informed the National Assembly that the engagement of the international consulting firm McKinsey for the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax digitalisation project followed a transparent and independent process. 

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding McKinsey’s selection, the minister stated, “Seven renowned firms, including prominent international players, applied for the consultancy role. After a thorough and impartial evaluation, McKinsey was chosen to lead the FBR’s transformation.” 

He further emphasised that the ongoing reforms within the FBR are part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at improving people, processes, and technology within the institution.

“The government is committed to bringing in competent and skilled professionals to streamline operations, simplify procedures, and ensure greater transparency,” said Aurangzeb. 

“Our ultimate goal is to reduce corruption and eliminate any instances of harassment within the system.” 

The finance minister reiterated that these reforms are designed to make the tax authority more efficient, transparent, and accountable, in line with international best practices. 

“We aim to simplify procedures, streamline processes, and ensure transparency throughout the system,” he concluded.

Previous article
Seven Independent Power Producers seek tariff cuts under new agreements
Next article
Pakistan earns $12.18 billion from textile exports in first eight months of FY2024-25
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

Seven Independent Power Producers seek tariff cuts under new agreements

Nepra accepts joint tariff reduction application from Nishat Chunian Power, Nishat Power Limited, Narowal Energy, Liberty Power Tech, Engro Powergen Qadirpur, Saphire Electric Power, and Saif Power 

Pakistan’s exports rise 8.42% to $22.07bn in eight months

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2025: Full list of winners and prize breakdown

The Telegraph apologizes to Zia Chishti, settles defamation case

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.