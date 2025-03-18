Finance minister defends McKinsey’s selection for FBR digitalisation project

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday informed the National Assembly that the engagement of the international consulting firm McKinsey for the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax digitalisation project followed a transparent and independent process.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding McKinsey’s selection, the minister stated, “Seven renowned firms, including prominent international players, applied for the consultancy role. After a thorough and impartial evaluation, McKinsey was chosen to lead the FBR’s transformation.”

He further emphasised that the ongoing reforms within the FBR are part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at improving people, processes, and technology within the institution.

“The government is committed to bringing in competent and skilled professionals to streamline operations, simplify procedures, and ensure greater transparency,” said Aurangzeb.

“Our ultimate goal is to reduce corruption and eliminate any instances of harassment within the system.”

The finance minister reiterated that these reforms are designed to make the tax authority more efficient, transparent, and accountable, in line with international best practices.

“We aim to simplify procedures, streamline processes, and ensure transparency throughout the system,” he concluded.