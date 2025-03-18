Sign inSubscribe
NAB probes Rs1.25bn embezzlement in KP medicine procurement

Inquiry revealed corruption in medicine procurement, with over Rs4 billion paid to 50 companies, 15 of which received more than Rs3 billion

By Monitoring Desk

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has concluded its inquiry into the irregularities surrounding the procurement of medicines by the provincial Health Department, uncovering an embezzlement of Rs1.25 billion. Following the findings, NAB has decided to escalate the matter to a formal investigation, according to a news report. 

The inquiry focused on corruption in medicine procurement during the fiscal year 2023-24. Preliminary results showed that a significant portion of the Rs4.4 billion allocated for medicine purchases was mishandled. Payments exceeding Rs4 billion were made to 50 companies, with 15 of those companies receiving over Rs3 billion. 

Notably, much of the money was transferred before the medicines had been delivered.

Further examination revealed that some delivery challans, issued by the Director General of Health, were found to be counterfeit. As a result, the national exchequer incurred a loss of Rs1.25 billion without the actual delivery of the medicines.

In response to these revelations, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has moved forward with an official investigation.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

