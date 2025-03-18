Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan earns $12.18 billion from textile exports in first eight months of FY2024-25

Knitwear, ready-made garments, and bedwear segments show strong growth from July-February 

By News Desk

Textile exports in Pakistan saw a growth of 9.31 percent during the first eight months of the current financial year (July-February 2024-25), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). 

The country’s textile exports reached $12,183.729 million, up from $11,145.647 million in the same period last year.

The main contributors to this growth were various textile commodities. Cotton cloth exports rose by 1.48 percent, reaching $1,278.484 million compared to $1,259.896 million last year. 

Similarly, the export of knitwear surged by 17.08 percent to $3,399.483 million from $2,903.539 million. Other textile items that saw positive growth included bed wear, with exports up 13.11 percent to $2,118.501 million from $1,873.008 million, and towels, which saw a 5.59 percent rise to $729.337 million from $690.745 million. 

The export of tents, canvas, and tarpaulin also increased by 18.56 percent, reaching $91.381 million from $77.079 million last year.

Exports of ready-made garments grew by 19.94 percent to $2,770.308 million from $2,309.661 million. The export of art, silk, and synthetic textiles increased by 11.29 percent to $270.826 million from $243.361 million, and made-up articles (excluding towels and bed wear) saw a 9.73 percent rise, reaching $523.301 million from $476.920 million. 

Additionally, exports of other textile materials grew by 2.89 percent, reaching $496.462 million from $482.500 million.

However, some textile commodities experienced negative trade growth. Raw cotton exports plummeted by 98.44 percent, dropping to $8.71 million from $55.752 million. 

Cotton yarn exports also saw a significant decline, falling by 35.63 percent to $481.654 million from $748.307 million. The export of cotton carded or combed declined by 98.08 percent, from $654 million to $6 million during the period under review. Exports of yarn other than cotton yarn also decreased by 4.58 percent, falling to $23.115 million from $24.224 million.

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, textile exports in February 2025 increased by 0.44 percent compared to February 2024, reaching $1,413.262 million, up from $1,407.105 million. 

However, on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, textile exports declined by 16.17 percent in February 2025, compared to $1,685.905 million in January 2025, according to PBS data.

