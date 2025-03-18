PM to announce relief for industrial sector soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to announce relief measures for the industrial sector, particularly addressing concerns over electricity tariffs, according to Special Adviser for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan.

Speaking at a meeting with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Khan emphasized the government’s commitment to economic stability, industrial growth, and a business-friendly environment. He urged stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive long-term economic prosperity.

Khan also revealed plans for a new bankruptcy law, aimed at providing struggling industries with a structured framework for recovery. The initiative, he said, is part of broader economic reforms designed to support businesses facing financial distress.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic resilience, the adviser pointed out that despite various challenges, the country had made notable progress in tackling security concerns and ensuring business continuity. He reassured the business community of the government’s full support in formulating policies that facilitate industrial growth.

Khan further noted that the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to cut the policy rate from 22% to 12% had provided much-needed relief to businesses, while the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reaching record highs reflected growing investor confidence.

The upcoming relief package and policy reforms, he stated, align with PM Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of fostering a stable and progressive economy.