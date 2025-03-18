Sign inSubscribe
SBP refutes claims of shortage in new currency notes

SBP confirms Rs27 billion in fresh notes distributed ahead of Eid

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday strongly denied claims regarding a shortage of fresh banknotes, emphasizing that it is continuing its regular practice of providing new currency notes to commercial banks in preparation for Eid-ul-Fitr.

In an official statement, the central bank clarified that it had already issued Rs27 billion in new banknotes across various denominations to 17,000 commercial bank branches nationwide for distribution to the public. The SBP reiterated that this system ensures people can access fresh notes through their bank’s extensive network ahead of the festive season.

Additionally, the SBP confirmed that high-quality currency notes will continue to be made available through ATMs during Eid, with measures in place to prevent any disruption in their distribution.

To further ensure smooth and efficient access to new notes, the SBP has deployed cash monitoring teams to conduct onsite inspections at commercial bank branches. These teams are tasked with overseeing the proper disbursement of the currency to the public, ensuring a seamless and transparent process.

The central bank’s statement comes in response to rumors circulating about a shortage of fresh notes, reaffirming its commitment to meeting public demand during the upcoming holiday season.

