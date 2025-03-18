Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Swiss National Bank reduces foreign currency purchases in 2024

The central bank buys 88 million francs, down from 1.11 billion in the previous nine months

By Monitoring Desk

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) significantly scaled back its foreign currency market activity in 2024, focusing instead on interest rates to guide monetary policy.

According to data released on Tuesday, the SNB purchased foreign currency worth 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion) throughout the year, with acquisitions slowing considerably in the fourth quarter. The central bank bought only 88 million francs’ worth of foreign currency in the last three months, compared to 1.11 billion francs during the previous nine months.

The shift marks a sharp contrast to 2023 when the SNB sold 132.9 billion Swiss francs of foreign currencies to strengthen the franc and curb inflation. In December 2023, the SNB announced that foreign currency sales were no longer a key focus, shifting to interest rate adjustments as its primary monetary policy tool.

This approach proved effective, keeping Swiss inflation at 1.1% in 2024, within the central bank’s target range of 0-2%. Over the year, the SNB cut interest rates at all four of its meetings, bringing them down from 1.75% in January to 0.5% by December.

The SNB’s next policy meeting is scheduled for Thursday, with market expectations of a further 25-basis-point rate cut.

Previous article
SBP refutes claims of shortage in new currency notes
Next article
LSM sector contracts by 1.8% amid tight monetary policies and import controls
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.