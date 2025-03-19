Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FFC partners with four banks to offer Rs. 1 billion in clean farmer financing

Move to provide hassle-free credit to farmers, boosting financial inclusion

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has signed agreements with four leading banks to facilitate Rs. 1 billion in clean financing—unsecured loans of up to Rs. 500,000—exclusively for farmers registered with its Sona Centers. The initiative aims to improve financial access for the agricultural sector, enabling farmers to invest in quality inputs and enhance productivity.

The signing ceremony, held at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, was attended by FFC’s Chairman Lt. Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (R), MD & CEO Jahangir Piracha, and top executives from Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Askari Bank, and Faysal Bank. The collaboration is expected to bridge the gap between financial institutions and small-scale farmers, who often struggle with limited access to credit due to the lack of collateral.

Unlike traditional loans, clean financing does not require collateral, making it particularly beneficial for small and medium-scale farmers who lack land ownership documents or other guarantees required by conventional banking systems. The financing model ensures that farmers can secure credit on more accessible terms, promoting financial inclusion and sustainable agricultural growth.

FFC has long played a key role in supporting Pakistan’s agriculture sector, not only through fertiliser supply but also by introducing farmer-friendly financial solutions. This initiative aligns with broader national efforts to modernise agriculture through enhanced access to credit and improved financial literacy. The participating banks reiterated their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s agricultural economy by offering tailored financial products that cater specifically to farmers’ needs.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s agricultural finance landscape, reinforcing FFC’s leadership in empowering farmers through innovative financial solutions.

Previous article
Punjab approves four public-private mining projects worth Rs271 billion
Next article
FIA arrests four for bribery at Faisalabad Airport, including three customs officials
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FIA arrests four for bribery at Faisalabad Airport, including three customs...

Arrests followed a complaint by a female passenger who alleged that customs officers extorted Rs400,000 from her for carrying two iPhone 15 devices
Mining industry

Punjab approves four public-private mining projects worth Rs271 billion

Development spending remains sluggish, with 28% of PSDP funds utilised in eight months

World Bank approves $102mn to boost financial inclusion in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.