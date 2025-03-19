FFC partners with four banks to offer Rs. 1 billion in clean farmer financing

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has signed agreements with four leading banks to facilitate Rs. 1 billion in clean financing—unsecured loans of up to Rs. 500,000—exclusively for farmers registered with its Sona Centers. The initiative aims to improve financial access for the agricultural sector, enabling farmers to invest in quality inputs and enhance productivity.

The signing ceremony, held at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, was attended by FFC’s Chairman Lt. Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (R), MD & CEO Jahangir Piracha, and top executives from Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Askari Bank, and Faysal Bank. The collaboration is expected to bridge the gap between financial institutions and small-scale farmers, who often struggle with limited access to credit due to the lack of collateral.

Unlike traditional loans, clean financing does not require collateral, making it particularly beneficial for small and medium-scale farmers who lack land ownership documents or other guarantees required by conventional banking systems. The financing model ensures that farmers can secure credit on more accessible terms, promoting financial inclusion and sustainable agricultural growth.

FFC has long played a key role in supporting Pakistan’s agriculture sector, not only through fertiliser supply but also by introducing farmer-friendly financial solutions. This initiative aligns with broader national efforts to modernise agriculture through enhanced access to credit and improved financial literacy. The participating banks reiterated their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s agricultural economy by offering tailored financial products that cater specifically to farmers’ needs.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s agricultural finance landscape, reinforcing FFC’s leadership in empowering farmers through innovative financial solutions.