FIA arrests four for bribery at Faisalabad Airport, including three customs officials

Arrests followed a complaint by a female passenger who alleged that customs officers extorted Rs400,000 from her for carrying two iPhone 15 devices

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Faisalabad has arrested three customs officials and an accomplice on charges of extorting bribes from a passenger at Faisalabad International Airport. 

According to reports, the arrests followed a complaint lodged by Mahwish Abbas, a resident of Jhang Sadar, who claimed that customs officers harassed her upon her arrival at the airport on February 1, 2024. 

According to the complaint, Abbas was forced to pay Rs400,000 in bribes for carrying two iPhone 15 devices.

The arrested individuals include Hassan Jalil (Inspector Customs), Talha Mumtaz (Inspector Customs), Noman Elahi (Sepoy Customs), and Muhammad Haseeb (the accomplice). 

The case, identified as FIR No. 102/2025, has been filed under Section 161 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

Ongoing investigations are being conducted, and the FIA has called on the public to report any similar incidents of corruption or misconduct.

