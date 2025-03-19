KP completes 10.2 MW Jabori Hydropower Project

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has completed the 10.2-megawatt Jabori Hydropower Project in Mansehra District, which will now contribute 71.1 GWh of electricity annually to the national grid.

The project, funded entirely through provincial resources, has been linked to the national grid, with a formal agreement for electricity purchase already signed with PESCO in August.

With the successful operation of the project, it is projected to generate Rs405 million in annual revenue for the province.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Energy and Power, Tariq Sadozai, alongside Secretary of Energy and Power, Muhammad Zubair Khan, and Chief Executive of PEDO, Irfanullah Khan, celebrated the completion as a major achievement for the province.

The project overcame various challenges and successfully received approval from several federal bodies, including PESCO, NEPRA, CPPAG, and NTDC.

Officials expressed optimism that this milestone would pave the way for further hydropower projects in the region, highlighting the provincial government’s commitment to developing the energy sector.