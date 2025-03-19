Sign inSubscribe
Punjab approves four public-private mining projects worth Rs271 billion

Projects aim to boost investment in the mining sector, with a focus on efficient resource use and job creation

By News Desk
Mining industry

The Punjab Mines and Minerals Department has approved four major public-private partnership projects valued at over Rs271 billion. 

The approval was granted during a meeting chaired by Secretary of Mines and Minerals, Pervez Iqbal, who also announced plans for a pre-feasibility study to further develop these projects.

Secretary Iqbal emphasised that these initiatives, which are being launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, represent the first large-scale public-private ventures in the department’s history. 

The projects aim to optimise the use of the province’s mineral resources while creating a conducive environment for investors. Iqbal noted that they will play a key role in attracting foreign investment and contributing to the national economy.

The Secretary also highlighted that these projects, executed with full transparency and in accordance with international standards, would help create new employment opportunities. He assured that the department is committed to ensuring the successful implementation of these initiatives.

