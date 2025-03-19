Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Tesla gets first approval for California robotaxi service

However, the permit does not yet authorize Tesla to provide autonomous rides to the public

By Monitoring Desk

Tesla has secured its first regulatory approval in California for a potential robotaxi service, marking an initial step toward its ambitious autonomous ride-hailing plans.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) granted Tesla a transportation charter-party carrier (TCP) permit, allowing the company to own and operate a fleet of vehicles for employee transportation on pre-arranged trips. However, the permit does not yet authorize Tesla to provide autonomous rides to the public.

Tesla, facing slowing sales growth, has shifted its focus toward robotaxis, with CEO Elon Musk pledging to launch a driverless ride-hailing service in California and Texas this year. In October, the company unveiled its Cybercab concept, a steering-wheel-free robotaxi.

The TCP permit is a prerequisite for applying for a full autonomous ride-hailing license in California. However, Tesla has yet to apply for the additional permits required from both the CPUC and the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to operate a commercial robotaxi service.

Currently, Tesla holds only a DMV permit for testing autonomous vehicles with a safety driver. The DMV confirmed that Tesla has not yet submitted applications for further permits needed to advance its robotaxi operations.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

