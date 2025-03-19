Sign inSubscribe
Torkham border remains closed as Afghan authorities delay final decision on reopening

Delay stems from the Afghan Jirga seeking final approval from higher authorities in Kabul and Jalalabad

By Monitoring Desk

The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed on Tuesday, as Afghan authorities delayed the implementation of a reopening agreement made during a joint Jirga held on Monday, according to media reports. 

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, head of the Pakistani delegation at the talks, stated that the Afghan Jirga had requested more time to seek final approval from their authorities. However, despite 20 hours passing since the meeting, no final decision had been communicated.

“We are still waiting for the Afghan Jirga to contact us, which has led to a delay in reopening the Torkham border,” Kazmi, also an adviser to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), explained.

The border had been closed since February 21, following a dispute when Afghan forces attempted to build a military checkpoint near Torkham on Pakistani territory, which led to objections from Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC). 

Tensions escalated on March 4 when talks to reopen the crossing broke down, resulting in an exchange of fire between Pakistani security forces and Afghan Taliban fighters. The incident left one Afghan border guard dead and two others injured.

Kazmi, striving for a peaceful resolution, contacted Afghan Chamber of Commerce leaders on March 6, inviting them for negotiations on March 9. The joint Jirga held its first successful session, resulting in an immediate ceasefire and a second session scheduled for March 17, which saw a 36-member Pakistani delegation and a 25-member Afghan delegation in attendance.

The Jirga reached an agreement that a ceasefire would hold until the 15th day of Eidul Fitr, expected in mid-April, and that no construction would take place in disputed areas. The controversial construction issue would be addressed in the next meeting. Kazmi added that the Afghan Jirga needed more time to get approval from authorities in Jalalabad and Kabul.

A final decision on the reopening of the Torkham border is expected to be made during a meeting between border security officials from both sides scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

