Big Bird Foods to install 3MW solar power system to cut costs 

Big Bird Foods Limited (BBFL) has announced a significant step towards sustainability by deciding to install a 3MW solar power system.

According to the company’s filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the move is expected to reduce annual electricity costs, currently estimated at approximately PKR 600 million, while also lowering carbon footprint.

“We are pleased to inform you that Big Bird Foods Limited (BBFL) has decided to install a 3MW solar power system, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency,” read the BBFL’s notice sent to the PSX.

The initiative will not only lower the company’s energy expenses but also contribute to reducing its carbon footprint, reinforcing BBFL’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

The company’s decision aligns with its broader strategy to enhance profitability and energy security, positioning BBFL as a leader in green energy adoption.

Incorporated as a private limited company on September 21, 2011, BBFL was converted into a public limited company on June 1, 2023. The company is engaged in manufacturing, importing, exporting, supplying, and distributing food and related products. It also acts as an agent for manufacturers, merchants, and traders in the purchase, sale, and disposal of goods and commodities, excluding managing agency business.