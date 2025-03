ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced that it will remain closed for the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from Monday, March 31, 2025, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Trading and office hours will resume on Thursday, April 3, 2025, following the Pre-Ramadan schedule, as stated in the official announcement.

Additionally, the PSX will be closed on March 28, 2025, in observance of Juma-tul-Wida. As a result, the stock market will remain shut from March 28 through April 2, 2025.