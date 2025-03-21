Sign inSubscribe
Customs fixes new sunflower seed import values at $0.30–$0.62 per kg

Directorate issues revised valuation ruling after market analysis and data review

By News Desk

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation in Karachi has issued revised customs values for the import of sunflower seeds from the USA and Europe, setting the range between US$0.30 and US$0.62 per kilogram. 

The new rates were formalised under Valuation Ruling No. 1982 of 2025, issued on Thursday.

The valuation was determined following a detailed review of import data, market trends, and price differences. The directorate initiated the assessment exercise under Sections 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. 

Although a meeting was scheduled for stakeholder input, no participants attended, prompting the authorities to proceed based on a 90-day import clearance dataset, which was examined to assess pricing.

Customs officials applied the valuation methods outlined in Section 25 of the Customs Act in sequential order. The primary method, based on transaction value under sub-section (1), was deemed unsuitable as the declared import prices did not align with prevailing market rates.

Subsequently, the directorate referred to methods under Sections 25(5) and 25(6), which cover identical and similar goods. Using comparable commercial-level transactions and adjusting for profit margins and other relevant factors, the customs value was established based on the cost-and-freight (C&F) pricing model.

