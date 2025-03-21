Sign inSubscribe
Experts warn further rate cuts may hurt vulnerable segments of society

Call for balanced interest policy to protect vulnerable groups amid easing cycle

By Monitoring Desk

Economic experts have cautioned that any further reduction in Pakistan’s key interest rate, currently at 12%, could disproportionately impact vulnerable segments of society, including pensioners, life insurance policyholders, widows, and low-income adults. 

They argued that such a move would erode savings, reduce policy profits, and further widen socio-economic disparities.

According to a report published by The Express Tribune, analysts noted that while the domestic banking sector profited heavily from investing in high-yielding government Treasury Bills during the period of tight monetary policy—when interest rates stood at 22%—the transition to a lower rate regime has not brought comparable benefits to the broader population. 

Instead, it has adversely affected the so-called “silver economy,” leaving retirees and fixed-income groups financially marginalized.

They urged the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to develop a protective and inclusive interest rate framework through a consultative process. 

Suggested models include adaptations from the United States’ usury laws, the European Central Bank’s anti-negative interest rate policy, India’s social priority approach, and Scandinavia’s system of special interest rates with upper caps.

The experts recommended a broader financial consensus involving all stakeholders and proposed tax incentives or preferential energy pricing for businesses as alternatives to across-the-board rate cuts. 

They also called for policies aimed at democratizing wealth, productive assets, and financial access to prevent further economic marginalisation.

Kiryana merchants reject govt's sugar rates, warn of market halt
Customs fixes new sunflower seed import values at $0.30–$0.62 per kg
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

