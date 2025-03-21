Sign inSubscribe
FBR probes alleged breaches in online customs clearance system

Changes in transhipment permits under scrutiny; PSW defends transparency

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in the online Customs clearance system, operated in collaboration with Pakistan Single Window (PSW), following the detection of 2,382 changes in transhipment permits (TPs) over the past five years.

While it remains unclear how these modifications have impacted national revenue, the FBR has tasked the Director General (DG) of Post Clearance Audit with submitting a detailed report within three weeks.

According to official data, the number of recorded changes in TPs varied over the years, with 182 alterations in 2020, 230 in 2021, 89 in 2022, a sharp rise to 685 in 2024, and 102 so far in 2025. Officials suggest that while prior audits had flagged system glitches, no formal concerns were raised over potential misuse of the online system for vested interests.

When contacted, FBR Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial stressed that any conclusions at this stage would be premature, pending the completion of the audit. Meanwhile, PSW CEO Aftab Haider defended the integrity of his organisation, stating that if any misconduct is uncovered, he would advocate for strict action against those responsible. He cautioned against baseless allegations and suggested that certain elements may be attempting to discredit the PSW system at a critical time when efforts are underway to expand it internationally.

A PSW spokesperson reiterated that the system, under its management since 2022, has been significantly enhanced in alignment with the government’s Digital Pakistan vision. The spokesperson clarified that PSW operates primarily as a data exchange platform with no direct role in Customs clearance procedures and does not rely on public funds, instead reinvesting revenue into its own technological advancement.

Expressing concern over the potential damage to PSW’s reputation, the spokesperson stated that unwarranted speculation could undermine a national asset at a time when it is poised for international expansion.

