SECP forms sustainable finance advisory group to drive green capital market reforms

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has established a Sustainable Finance Advisory Group to provide strategic guidance on key policy reforms, marking a significant step towards greener and more resilient capital markets.

The Advisory Group will focus on integrating sustainability and climate change considerations into Pakistan’s financial sector, promoting gender-inclusive finance, and encouraging the adoption of sustainable investment products. A key objective will also be to align Pakistan’s financial markets with international sustainability reporting standards.

With growing global emphasis on climate-friendly finance, regulatory bodies worldwide have been pushing for enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks. The SECP’s move reflects its commitment to long-term economic resilience by ensuring Pakistan’s capital markets embrace sustainability and attract green investments.

The Sustainable Finance Advisory Group comprises industry leaders, financial experts, and international institutions, including Farrukh H Sabzwari, Ehsan Malik, SaifUllah, Shafaq Fauzil Azim, and Assad Hameed Khan. Additionally, representatives from the Asian Development Bank, International Finance Corporation, and UN Women will contribute to shaping policies that promote responsible investing. Musarat Jabeen will serve as the Convener of the group.

SECP has been actively working to enhance corporate sustainability practices, and this initiative is expected to facilitate collaboration between regulators, investors, and financial institutions to ensure Pakistan’s economy is better equipped for climate-related financial challenges.

The formation of the Advisory Group reaffirms SECP’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive financial ecosystem, making Pakistan’s markets more attractive for climate-conscious investors and businesses.