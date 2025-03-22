Elon Musk’s Starlink faces setback in Italy talks

Negotiations between the Italian government and Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider, Starlink, have stalled, highlighting broader geopolitical tensions, Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government had been in talks with Starlink as a potential provider for encrypted communications between government officials, diplomats, and defense personnel in high-risk areas. The discussions, initially focused on technical aspects, have since been overshadowed by political concerns, Crosetto told La Repubblica.

“It seems to me that everything has come to a standstill,” Crosetto said, attributing the delay partly to the shift from technical discussions to debates about Musk himself.

Sources indicate that Rome had been considering a five-year contract worth €1.5 billion ($1.62 billion) with Starlink, a subsidiary of Musk’s SpaceX, which operates 6,700 low-orbit satellites. However, the deal has faced political resistance, with opposition lawmakers questioning whether Italy should entrust a national security contract to a foreign entrepreneur closely aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Crosetto suggested that once political tensions subside, discussions will return to a technical evaluation of the project. “The point is: what is most useful and safe for the nation,” he emphasized.

Starlink, which has been offering its services in Italy since 2021, remains a dominant player in the satellite internet industry. Whether the Italian government will move forward with the deal or explore alternative providers remains uncertain.