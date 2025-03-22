Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Elon Musk’s Starlink faces setback in Italy talks

Italy's defense minister suggests that once political tensions subside, discussions return to a technical evaluation of the project

By Monitoring Desk

Negotiations between the Italian government and Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider, Starlink, have stalled, highlighting broader geopolitical tensions, Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government had been in talks with Starlink as a potential provider for encrypted communications between government officials, diplomats, and defense personnel in high-risk areas. The discussions, initially focused on technical aspects, have since been overshadowed by political concerns, Crosetto told La Repubblica.

“It seems to me that everything has come to a standstill,” Crosetto said, attributing the delay partly to the shift from technical discussions to debates about Musk himself.

Sources indicate that Rome had been considering a five-year contract worth €1.5 billion ($1.62 billion) with Starlink, a subsidiary of Musk’s SpaceX, which operates 6,700 low-orbit satellites. However, the deal has faced political resistance, with opposition lawmakers questioning whether Italy should entrust a national security contract to a foreign entrepreneur closely aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Crosetto suggested that once political tensions subside, discussions will return to a technical evaluation of the project. “The point is: what is most useful and safe for the nation,” he emphasized.

Starlink, which has been offering its services in Italy since 2021, remains a dominant player in the satellite internet industry. Whether the Italian government will move forward with the deal or explore alternative providers remains uncertain.

Previous article
Sugar prices hit Rs180/kg despite Dar’s cap
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.