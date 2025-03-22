Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s apparel exports hit record $6.2B in eight months

Minister urges textile sector to explore emerging markets for sustained growth

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s apparel exports surged to a record high of $6.2 billion during the first eight months of FY 2024-25, marking a 19% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The figures were presented to Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in a meeting with Special Secretary Commerce Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo and Director General (Textile) Mudassar Raza Siddiqi.

Siddiqi noted that despite economic headwinds, the textile industry regained momentum with a 9.3% growth rate. However, he pointed out that Pakistan, once the world’s third-largest cotton producer, has now dropped to sixth place.

Comparing Pakistan with Brazil, he emphasised that Pakistan’s cotton yield remains significantly lower due to a lack of modern farming techniques and technology adoption. He urged a shift toward climate-resilient seed varieties, mechanised farming, and precision agriculture to revive cotton production.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan stressed the need for targeted interventions, including reducing manufacturing costs, expanding to non-traditional markets, and improving sustainability practices. He expressed optimism that strategic efforts and policy support would further boost textile and apparel exports.

