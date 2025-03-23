PM asserts no change in solar energy policy, emphasizes renewable energy promotion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed on Sunday that there would be no changes to the government’s policy on solar energy, emphasizing that the promotion of renewable energy remains a “top priority.” The statement, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), came during a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in Islamabad to review developments concerning the Power Division.

This declaration follows the government’s recent decision to reduce the buyback rate for net-metering solar electricity from Rs27 per unit to Rs10 per unit. The government explained that this adjustment was necessary due to the “significant increase in the number of solar net-metering consumers” and the resulting financial strain on grid consumers.

Under the new structure, solar-generated electricity imported into the grid will be billed at standard peak and off-peak rates, inclusive of taxes and surcharges, while exported units will be bought back at the revised rate of Rs10 per unit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized, however, that the government’s policy regarding solar energy had not changed. “Promotion of renewable energy remains a priority,” he stated, urging authorities to clarify any confusion surrounding the solarization policy by presenting “facts and figures.”

Additionally, the Prime Minister announced that the government would soon roll out a comprehensive relief package aimed at reducing electricity costs for the public, aligning with ongoing reforms in the power sector.

As part of his directives, PM Shehbaz instructed authorities to accelerate the privatization process of power distribution companies and resolve any legal or operational issues related to the liquidation of generation companies. He also stressed the importance of enhanced coordination between the Power Division, Water Resources Division, and Petroleum Division to create a more robust energy sector strategy.