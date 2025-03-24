Sign inSubscribe
Apple announces $99 million clean energy fund in China

The initiative aims to expand clean energy capacity in China as part of its broader commitment to transition its global supply chain to 100% renewable energy by 2030

By Monitoring Desk

Apple Inc. announced on Monday the launch of a 720 million yuan ($99.22 million) clean energy fund in China, aligning with CEO Tim Cook’s visit to Beijing.

In a statement, the company said the initiative aims to expand clean energy capacity in China as part of its broader commitment to transition its global supply chain to 100% renewable energy by 2030. The move underscores Apple’s continued investment in sustainability and its focus on reducing its carbon footprint in one of its most critical manufacturing hubs.

Apple has been actively working with its suppliers in China to shift toward renewable energy sources and enhance environmental sustainability. The new fund is expected to further accelerate the company’s clean energy initiatives in the region, reinforcing its commitment to corporate responsibility and green technology adoption.

Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

